* PEMA GROUND COMMANDER AE DAMALERIO ASSURES STRICT COMPLIANCE ON THE PROTOCOL IN ALLOWING STRANDED BOHOLANOS TO COME HOME WHLE DR JEFF ONG, PRES OF BOHOL MEDICAL SOCIETY MAINTAINS THAT ITS NOT SAFE WITH JUST THE RAPID TEST FOR THE STRANDED BOHOLANOS

* BOHOLANOS START TO GET WORRIED IN THE ARRIVAL OF STRANDED BOHOLOANOS OR OFWS PASSING THROUGH CEBU CITY WHERE NO LESS THAN 1,902 ARE STRICKEN WITH COVID 19 VIRUS

* VICE GOV RENE RELAMPAGOS COMMUNICATES THOURGH HIS FACEBOOK TELLING THE BOHOLANOS HE IS NOW READY TO COME HOME AFTER BEING OPERATED ON WEDNESDAY

* REP. EDGAR CHATTO CONFIRMS THE DOWNLOADING OF P1.5 BILLION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION OF VERY MODERN HOSPITAL IN CORTES TOWN

* DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DIRECTOR SALVA DIPUTADO ASSURES TO HELP REP ARIS AUMENTADO ON IRRIGATION PROJECTS PROJECTS IN THE SECOND DISTRICT

* NAHIDANGAT KAGAHAPONG ADLAWA ANG LAING 69 KA MAG OFW UG 3 KA MAG LOCALLY STRANDED INDIVIDUALS GIKAN SA DAKBAYAN SA SUGBO

* USA KA BOLANON NGA NAGTRABAHO ISIP NURSE DIDTO AMERIVCA ANG NAMATAY GUIMIKAN SA COVID 19 .. ILUBONG DINHI GYUD SA BOHOL

* IATF CHIEF IMPLEMENTOR CARLITO GALVEZ MIDUAW SA BOHOL LULAN SA PRIVATE PLANE NIADTONG SABADO ARON I TURNOVER ANG USA KA PCR TESTING UNITS NGA GIKINAHANGLAN PAGAYO DINHI

