* (ARRIVALS OF OFWS AND LOCALLY STRANDED INDIVIDUALS CONTINUE TO ARRIVE,; CONTACT TRACING ON THE TWO COVID POSITIVE PATIENTS CONTINUE)

*DEPED REGIONAL DIRECTOR SULTIANO JIMENEZ SAYS CLASSES WILL OPEN AUG 24 AS SCHOOLS CONTINUE TO ACCEPT ENROLMENT WHILE MALACANANG STILL SEES THE RISK FOR CLASSES TO OPEN WITHOUT THE VACCINE AVAILABLE

* AKBAYAN PARTYLIST SPOKESPEWRSON ETTA ROSALES WILL FILE A MOTION FOR RECONSIDERATION WITH SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK THE PASSING INTO LAW OF THE CONTROVERSIAL ANTI TERRORISM BILL OR WHAT THEY CALLED A “TERROR BILL”

* LTFRB ASKS BUS AND JEEPNEY OPERTORS TO FILE THEIR APPLICATION ON LINE

WITH THE REGIONAL LTFRB OFFICES IN CEBU CITY

* BOHOLANO LAWYER JOJO CIMAFRANCA IS APPOINTED AS NEW CONSUL OF HUNGARY

* FR. RUEL LERO ASSUMES AS THE NEW PRESIDENT OF HOLY NAME UNIVERSITY

TO SUCCEED FR. FRANCISCO ESTEPA WHO IS NOW ASSIGNED IN TACLOBAN CITY

* MIPABOR ANG TULO KA CONGRESISTA SA BOHOL SA CONTROVERSIAL ANTI TERRORISM BILL SAMTANG ILANG GIBASIHAN ANG NAHITABO SA BOHOL DIIN GISUDLAN UG MGA SAKOP SA ABUSAYAFF PIPILA NA KA TUIG ANGN NAKALABAY

* PAGBYAHI GIKAN SA UBANG PROBINSYA MAGKINAHANGLAN UG TRAVEL AUTHORITY

GIKAN SA PHIL NATIONAL POLICE

