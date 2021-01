* A STAFF OF THE PROVL TREASURERS OFFICE FAILED TO ATTEND A MEETING

ON THE PROBE BEHIND THE MYSTERIOUS MR IVAN DUE TO THE ISSUED MEMORANDUMK,

OF GOV ART YAP NOT ALLOWING CAPITOL EMPLOYEES TO ATTEND MEETING AND HEARING

WITHOUT THE CLEARANCE OF THEIR DEPT HEAD

* EIGHT OFFICIALS AND STAFF OF THE GALLARES MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FACE CHARGES BEFORE

THE OFFICE OF THE OIMBUDSMAN INLINE WITH THE QUESTIONED BIDDING OF THE P.1.5 BILLION

CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW GALLARES HOSOITAL IN CORTES TOWN

* LOBOC RIVER FLOATING RESTAURANTS RESUME OPERATIONS DURING SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS

* PORTS ALERT CONTINUE DUE TO THE RISE ON CASES OF ASIAN SWINE FEVER IN THE

NEIGHBORING PROVINCE OF LEYTE

