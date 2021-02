* DAUIS POLICE CHIEF BONIFGACIO TAñOLA RELEIVED FROM HIS POST AFTER HE BROKE

HEALTH PROTOCOL CAUSING COVID SPREAD AMONG NINE POLICEMENT IN DAUIS

* AFRICAN SWINE FEVER (ASF) ALARMS HOG RAISERS IN BOHOL AS EVEN THE GIANT MONTERY

IN BUIKIDNON ANNOUNCED TO CLOSE STARTING MARCH 1 DUE TO THE SPRAD OF ASK

* ALBUR MAYOR DON BUATES SAYS THERE IS NO PERMIT YET TO REOPEN THE DRESSING PLANT

IN ALBUR WHICH HAS CAUSED THE3 SHORTAGE OF CHIKCEN SUPPLY IN THE PROVINCE

