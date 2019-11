*TODAY IS A NONWORKING HOLIDAY IN BOHOL AS BOHOLANOS OBSERVE THE 123RD

BIRTH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LATE BOHOLANO PRES. CARLOS POLESTICO GARCIA WIH

]PROGRAM SET THIS MORNING AT THE CPG PARK INFRONT OF THE NEW CAPITOL BLDG

*SANDIGANGBAYAN SAYS PANGLAO MAYOR NILA MONTERO CAN BE CONVICTED ON HER

CASE IN APPOINTING DEFEATED CANDIDATES TO POSITIONS AT THE TOWN HALL, EVEN AS SHE REPORTED BACK TO OFFICE AFTER SERVING HER 90-DAY SUSPENSION

*REMAINS OF THE LATE DR JUN ESCOBIA COULD NOT YET BE RELEASED BY THE POLICE IN LAS VEGAS AS COURT HEARING IS STILL SET FOR TODAY AFTER HIS PATHFINDER CAR FLEW UP BEFORE HITTING THE GROUND

*CONGRESISTA EDGAR CHATO, CONG. ARIS AUMENTADO UG CONG ALEXI TUTOR, PAREHONG DAKONG PABOR SA PAGDUGANGN UG CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS DINHI SA BOHOL SAMTANG BALIK SESSION AND CONGRESO UGMKANG ADLAWA

*GIDIKLARAR SA B.F.A.R. ANG KABAYBAYONAN SA DAKBAYAN SA TAGBILARAN UG DAUIS NGA ADUNAY PA GIHAPOY RED TIDE SA MGA KINHASON UG ISDA NGA MAKUHA DINHANG MGA DAPITA

*ILUSAD UGMANG ADLAWA ANG KASADYA PASKO SA BOHOL

