*PADAYON BOL-ANON’S DEPUTY SPEAKER ART YAP LEADS BY SLIM MARGIN IN THE PARTIAL UNOFFICIAL RESULTS FROM COMELEC TRANSPARENCY SERVER AS OF 5:20 A.M. TODAY

*IN THE VICE-GUBERNATORIAL RACE, RELAMPAGOS IS LEADING BY 53,204 IN AS OF 5:20 AM TODAY IN THE COMELEC TRANSPARENCY SERVER

*VILLAR NUMBER ONE IN BOHOL

Link back to: Live Radio Recorded Broadcast Hot Topics