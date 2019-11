*NBI BOHOL HEAD ATTY. RENAN OLIVA CALLED TO ATTEND THE MEETING IN CEBU YESTERDAY OF NBI OFFICIALS WHO WERE TASKED TO INVESTIGATE THE KILLING OF CLARIN MISAMIS ORIENTAL MAYOR NAVARRO

*RESORTS AND HOTELS ARE HEAVILY BOOKED FOR THE LONG WEEKEND VACATION

*FISH SOLD AT LOWER PRICES FAR FROM BEING ENOUGH TO BE AVAILABLE TO THE BOHOLANOS

Link back to: Live Radio Recorded Broadcast Hot Topics