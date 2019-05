*HNU BOHOL POLL SHOWS FORMER CABSEC JUN EVASCO AND DEPUTY SPEALER ART YAP STATISTICALLY TIED IN THE GUBERNATORIAL RACE

*REELECTIONIST ARIS AUMENTADO AND GOV EDGAR CHATTO APPEAR AS SURE WINNERS IN THE 2ND AND 1STDISTRCT CONGRESSINAL RACE

*BOHOL POLL SHOWS MAYOR BABA YAP HAVING BIG LEAD TO BE ANOTHER SURE WINNER AGAINST DR. SHARLEEN LIM, FOR CITY MAYOR

*TOWNFOLK CALL EVASCO TEAM HYPOCRITE FOR POSTING ON SOCIAL MEDIA SOME IMAGES SHOWING CASH STAPLED TO SHEETS OF PAPER PRINTED WITH NAMES OF PADAYON BOL-ANON CANDIDATES WHEN, IN FACT, WHAT THEY RECEIVED WERE CASH STAPLED WITH SHEETS OF PAPER PRINTED WITH CANDIDATES IN EVASCO’S SLATE WITH SIMILAR FONT TYPE WITH WHAT THEY POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA

*MOKABAT SA 3,560 KA PULIS UG MGA SUNDALO ANG GITAHASAN NGAMAGBANTAY PARA SA HAPSAY UG MALINAWON NGA ELEKSIYON SA BOHOL KARONG LUNES

*WAY NAKITANG KAKULIAN SA PAG-TESTING SA MGA VOTE COUNTING MACHINES KAGAHAPON MAONG MAKAPASALIG ANG COMELEC NGA MAHAPSAY ANG PAGPABOTAR KARONG LUNES

