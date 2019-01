*THERE IS A POLITICIAN WHO IS WORKING OUT TO TRANSFER OUTSIDE BOHOL THE TOP PNP OFFICIALS LED BY COL. ANGEL GENYORGA AND TWO OTHER TOP OFFICIALS HERE

*NEW BOHOL PANGLAO INTL AIRPORT NEEDS AN INSTRUMENT LANDING SYSTEM OR I.L.S. SO TO AVOID PLANES GETTING DIVERTED DURING RAINY DAYS SINCE IT COULD NOT LAND AT THE AIRPORT

*SEC. ART TUGADE INAUGURATED LAST SATURDAY THE NEW ADMIN BLDG OF THE PHIL PORTS AUTHORITY PPA INSIDE THE PORT TERMINAL

*DAPAT I LEGALIZE ANG OPERATION SA HABALHABAL KAY KINAHANGLANON PAGAYO SA KATAWHAN NING MAONG PANAKAYAN

*NAKUGANG SI BOARD MEMBER AGA AVENIDO KANDIDATO PAGKA CONGRESISTA SA IKADUHANG DISTRITO SA PAGPANGHATAG NI CABSEC JUN EVASCO UG TAG P10,000 MATAG USA KA KANDIDATO PAGKA KONSEHAL

