*KNOWN GUN-FOR-HIRE, A NATIVE OF ONE OF THE SECOND DISTRICT TOWNS, IDENTIFIED AS SUSPECT IN THE KILLING OF BUENAVISTA MAYOR RONALD “SAMPOL” TIROL

*GOV. EDGAR CHATTO INSTRUCTS POLICE TO TAKE REFERENCE FROM THE 2014 ATTEMPT ON BUENAVISTA MAYOR’S LIFE TO FIND OUT IF IT WAS RELATED TO THE KILLING OF THE MAYOR LAST SUNDAY

*CCTV FOOTAGE HELPS IDENTIFY SUSPECTED MEMBERS OF A THEFT SYNDICATE TARGETTING SHOPPERS IN MALLS

…………

*GITUTOKAN KARON SA THEFT AND ROBBERY SECTION SA KAPULISAN SA SYUDAD ANG MGA KASO SA SNATCHING

*NAMAHAYAG ANG HEPE SA FRANCISCO DAGOHOY DISTRICT HOSPITAL SA INABANGA NGA BUHI PA NGA NAHIDANGAT SA TAMBALANAN SI MAYOR SAMPOL TIROL APAN WA NA MATABANG

Link back to: Live Radio Recorded Broadcast Hot Topics