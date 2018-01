*CONGRESSMAN ARIS AUMENTADO’S CHIEF OF STAFF, BOY PERNIA, CONFIRMS THAT THE SECOND DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN PLANS TO ESTABLISH A BAGSAKAN CENTER AT THE NEWLY INAUGURATED COMMUNITY FISH LANDING CENTER IN UBAY THAT WILL ENSURE MARKET FOR FARM PRODUCE IN BOHOL

*PRE-SCREENING FOR MINOR SURGICAL OPERATIONS BY THE CANADIAN MEDICAL MISSION SOCIETY EXTENDED UNTIL TOMORROW, WHILE BENEFICIARIES THANK CONGRESSMAN ARTHUR YAP FOR BRINGING THE CANADIAN DOCTORS TO BOHOL FOR THE ONGOING MEDICAL, SURGICAL AND DENTAL MISSION

*GIDAYEG SA SANGGUIANG PANLALAWIGAN SI BRIGADIER GENERAL ARNULFO MATANGUIHAN SA IYANG TINUD-ANAY NGA PAG-ALAGAD SA BOHOL

*MOSUGOD NA KARONG ADLAWA SI SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT ANGELS GEÑORGA SA KATUNGDANAN ISIP POLICE PROVINCIAL DIRECTOR, HULIP NI SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT FELIPE NATIVIDAD

