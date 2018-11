*THE ILLEGAL LOTTO OPERATIONS IN BOHOL CONTINUE AS TWO GROUPS ARE NOW GRABBING EACH OTHER’S MARKET WITH EARNINGS OF NO LESS THAN P80 MILLION PER MONTH

*43 IS THE LATEST COUNT OF DENGUE VICTIMS WHO DIED

*FOUR CABINET MEMBERS OF PRES DUTERTE WILL BE HERE TOMORROW FOR A DISCUSSION ON THE VARIOUS ENVIRONMENTAL DIFFERENTS

*PADAYON NGA GIPADALI UG TRABAHO ANG BOHOL PANGLAO INTL AIRPORT SANGLIT HIMOON NA UGMA ANG INAGURSYON SA MAONG TUGPAHANAN

*P81 MILLION NGA SHABU ANG NASAKMIT SA KAPOLISAN UG PDEA SOD SA 28 KA BUWAN

