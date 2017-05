*MILITARY CLARIFIES THAT THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT ONLY RELEASED P1-MILLLION REWARD MONEY SINCE IT WAS ONLY FOR THE NEUTRALIZATION OF JOSELITO MELLORIA BECAUSE THE TRACKING OF THE THREE OTHER ABU SAYYAF KILLED IN CLARIN WAS A RESULT OF MILITARY INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS

*302ND INFANTRY DIVISION COMMANDER, COL. ARNULFO MATANGUIHAN, ASKS MEDIA TO PROTECT THE INFORMANTS IN THE ABU SAYYAF CAPTURE BY REFRAINING FROM PURSUING THEM AND MAKING THEIR IDENTITY PUBLIC

*MILITARY ASSURES ANEW THAT BOHOL IS NOW SAFE SINCE THE REMAINING ABU SAYYAF STRAGGLERS ARE NO LONGER CAPABLE OF ANY TERRORISTIC ACTIVITY AS THEY ARE JUST NOW ON SURVIVAL MODE

………………

*PULIHAN SUGOD KARONG ADLAWA NI LT.COL EUFRACIO JOEL MALIG JR. SI LT. COL JOSE DODJIE BELLOGA ISIP BAG-ONG KOMANDER SA 47TH INFANTRY BATTALION SA BOHOL

*GIPAHIMANGNUAN SA MILITAR UG KAPOLISAN ANG MGA BARANGAY KAPITAN UG MGA MAYOR KABAHIN SA SEGURIDAD BATOK SA TERORISMO UG ILLEGAL NGA DROGAS

