*LAW SCHOOL ADMISSTION TEST SEEN TO LEAD TO DECREASE OF ENROLMENT IN LAW SCHOOLS IN VISAYAS

*THIRD DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN ARTHUR YAP, SPEAKS AT STAKEHOLDERS’ FORUM IN DAVAO CITY, POINTS OUT THAT FARMERS SHOULD NOT BE MADE TO WAIT FOR THE TOTAL WIPE-OUT OF THEIR RESOURCES BEFORE GETTING RESCUE FROM INSURANCE

………….

*TULO NA KA BARANGAY SA LILA ANG GIDEKLARANG DRUG FREE, SUMALA NI POLICE INSPECTOR LITO ROSALES

*DUGANG WALO KA AMBULANSIYA ANG IHATAG SA PCSO SA BOHOL KARONG BIYERNES

Link back to: Live Radio Recorded Broadcast Hot Topics