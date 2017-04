*PNP INSIDE JOB IN ABU SAYYAF INFILTRATION ANGERS BOHOL

*BOHOLANOS REJECT PNP CHIEF’S LOVE STORY THEORY IN EXPLAINING THE INVOLVEMENT OF A FEMALE RANKING OFFICIAL IN THE ACTIVITIES OF ABU SAYYAF, INCLUDING THE PLAN TO RESCUE THE REMAINING BANDITS WHO SURVIVED THE INABANGA CLASH

*PANGLAO RESIDENTS NEVER SUSPECTED RANKING POLICEWOMAN AND THREE COMPANIONS LINKED TO ABU SAYYAF

…………………

*NAPUNO GIHAPON SA KAHADLOK ANG MGA MOLUPYO SA LUNGSOD SA CLARIN NGA SUBLING MAGKA-ENGKWENTRO ANG TROPA SA GOBYERNO UG ABU SAYYAF GROUP, SUMALA NI MAYOR ALLEN RAY PIEZAS

