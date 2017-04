*FIVE ABU SAYAFFS , 3 ARMY TROOPERS AND A POLICEMAN WERE KILLED DURING THE

FIREFIGHT IN NAPO INABANGA TOWN YESTERDAY WHILE LASTED UNTIL THIS MORNING

*GOV EDGAR CHATTO SAYS BOHOL REMAINS PEACEFUL AS THE HOT PURSUIT OPERATIONS

FOR ABU SAYAFF WAS JUST CONTAINED IN ONE BARANGAY IN INABANGA WHICH IS 70 KMS AWAY FROM TAGBILARAN AND FARTHER STILL FROM PANGLAO AND THE CHOCOLATE HILLS IN CARMEN

*THE PLAN OF ABU SAYAFF TO SPOIL THE COMING ASEAN MEETING AND THE INFLUX OF TOURIST THIS HOLY WEEK WAS FOILED AFTER YESTERDAYS ATTACK BY THE GOVERNMENT TROOPS ON ABU SYAFFS FIRST ATTEMPT TO ENTER THE PROVNCE OF BOHOL

