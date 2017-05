*BOHOL NOW CLEARED OF ABU SAYYAF THREAT AS GOVERNMENT TROOPS KILLED THE LAST TWO STRAGGLERS TRAPPED IN PANGANGAN ISLAND IN CALAPE YESTERDAY, AS DECLARED BY BRIG. GEN. ARNULFO MATANGUIHAN, COMMANDER OF THE 302ND INFANTRY BRIGADE

*BOHOL TEACHERS WELCOME THE PLAN OF DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION SEC. LEONOR BRIONES TO SUBJECT ALL PUBLIC SCHOOL TEACHERS TO RANDOM DRUG TESTS

*BISHOP ABET UY CALLS ON BUSINESSMEN TO HEED THE CALL OF POPE FRANCIS TO PROTECT THE ENVIRONMENT INCLUDING IN THE PROPER DISPOSAL OF GARBAGE

*BOHOL CHRONICLE RENEWS PLEDGE TO THE BOHOLANOS AS IT MARKS TODAY ITS 63RD YEAR ANNIVERSARY IN COMMUNITY JOURNALISM

……………..

*MIGAHIN ANG PHILIPPINE COUNCILORS LEAGUE-BOHOL CHAPTER OG P100,000 PARA SA BRIGADA ESKWELA DINHI SA LALAWIGAN

*GIKALIPAY SA COMMANDER SA 302ND INFANTRY BRIGADE NGA SI BRIGADER GENERAL ARNULFO MATANGGUIHAN ANG PAGKATUDLO NI AFP CHIEF OF STAFF GENERAL AÑO SA DILG UG KANHI AFP CHIEF CIMATU SA DENR

Link back to: Live Radio Recorded Broadcast Hot Topics