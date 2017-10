*RTC JUDGE SISINIO VIRTUDAZO RULED THAT FORMER BATUAN VICE MAYOR

DECASA BE JAILED FOR LIFE AFTER HE WAS POSITIVELY CAUGHT BUYING SHABU

FROM NBI ASSETS INSIDE HIS RESIDENCE IN TAGBILARAN

*HEALTH RECORDS SHOW BOHOL HAS THE MOST NUMBER OF VICTIMS OF DENGUE FEVER AS COMPARED TO NEGROS AND CEBU

*NATIONAL FOOD AUTHORITY DEFENDS THE RICE COMPANY OF JUN LIM THAT THE

SAID COMPANY HAS PAID ALL THEIR IMPORT TAXESM CONTRARY TO THE CHARGES

MADE BY SEN PING LACSON

*PANGLAO MAYOR NILA MONTERO DOES NOT WANT TO BE INCLUDED IN THE

TAGBILARAN DAUIS DEVELOPMENT BODY TO GOVERN THE DEVELOMENT AND

DIRECTION OF THE TOWNS OF DAUIS AND PANGLAO

…………

*MGA ABOGADO NI LLYOD GONZAGA MIBUTYAG SA KORTI NGA MEDYO NAHADLOK

SILA SA KINABUHI NI LLYOD HUMAN KINI GISIGHIHAN UG PADALA UG MGA DEATH

TREATS

*GIPAMATUDAN SA NATIONAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUITHORITY NGA ANG

BOHOL USA SA MGA KUSOG NGA PAGUSWAG NGA LALAWIGAN SA PILIPINAS NGA

NAHIAPIL SA CENTRAL VISAYAS

Link back to: Live Radio Recorded Broadcast Hot Topics