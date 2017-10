*BOHOLANOS BADE GOODBYE TO THE DEPARTED BOHOLANO BISHOP DD DE DIOS PUEBLOS AFTER

HIS REMAINS WERE BROUGHT TO JAGNA LAST NIGHT IN ROUTE TO BUTUAN CITY WHERE HE WILL

BE LAID TO REST

*AN OFFICIAL OF THE DEPT OF ENERGY LEAKED THE INFORMATION THAT THE FUEL RESERVES IN

THE MINDANAO SEA IS NOT AS BIG AS IT IS PROJECTED AND REPORTED

*CAFE CALOY: NEAR THE HOUSE OF THE LATE PRESIDENT CARLOS GARCIA WILL BE

INAUGURATED TO HONOR THE 121ST BIRTH ANNIVERSARY ON SATURDAY THS WEEK

*DEPARTMENT OE ENERGY FEARS THE MALAMPAYA GAS EXPLORATION MIGHT GET AFFECTED

WITH THE WITHDRAWAL OF OF THE OFFICIAL VISIT TO KISS 102.3 BOHOL

………….

*GIAWHAG ANG PAGGAMIT NA SA ELECTRIC VEHICLES ARON PAGDAGINUT SA GAMIT SA GASOLINA

BISAN PA NGA ANG ELECTRIC VEHICLES MAOY NAKIT-AN NGA POSIBLI MAKA SULBAD GAMAY SA

MGA TRANSPORT STRIKES

*PADAYON ANG PAGTUKI SA PROPOSED BUDGET NGA P2 BILYONES ALANG SA SUNOD TUIG

