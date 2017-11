*THE FOUR VEHICLES STOLEN FROM LOCAL BUSINESSMEN BY THE SWINDLING SYNDICATE

COULD NOT BE FOUND STILL BY THE HIGHWAY PATROL WHILE SIX SUSPECTS WERE ALREADY

IDENTIFIED BY THE POLICE SO 19 VICTIMS WILL SHOW UP TO THE POLICE ONCE SUSPECTS

GET ARRESTED

*KISS 102,3FM TOPS SURVEY AMONG ALL RADIO LISTENERS

*GRAFT AND CORRUPTION IS WARNED BY THE GOVERNOR AFTER HE WAS FOUND OUT

THAT TONG COLLECTION IS DONE AND MEET FIRST THE MAYOR ONCE HE WILL DO THIS

*GISAAD NI DPWH SEC. MARK VILLAR NGA PAGA DALION ANG MGA ROAD AND BRIDGE

PROJECTS ALL OVER BOHOL

*4 KA BOLANON ANG GIPASIDUNGAN ATOL SA CPG DAY, KANIADTONG SABADO DIDTO

SA BOHOL CULTURAL CENTER

*KAPOLISAN MISIKOP SA USA KA MAGPAPATIGAYON SA DAMPAS NGA DUNAY GIHUPTAN NA

RIVOLBER UG SHABU INGONG MAN SA MARIJUANA

