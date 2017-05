*COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS INVESTIGATORS ARE HERE TO LOOK INTO HOW ABU SAAD WAS KILLED BY HIS POLICE ESCORTS WHILE NBI WILL BE ASKED TO EXHUME HIS BODY TO LOOK AT TRAJECTORY OF THE BULLETS

*AUTHORITIES ARE LOOKING DEEPER ON THE SOURCE OF THE P18 MILLION WORTH OF SHABU SEIZED FROM A FATHER AND SON IN CLARIN TOWN

*CABINET SECRETARY JUN EVASCO CATEGORICALLY SAID HE IS NOT INTERESTED TO RUN FOR GOVERNOR OF BOHOL DURING THE NEXT ELECTION UNLESS HE WILL BE ASKED BY PRES. DUTERTE TO JOIN THE GUBERNATORIAL RACE

*A BOHOLANO FROM INABANGA TOWN WAS ONE OF THE TOP 10 BAR TOPNOTCHERS

*MGA BOL-ANON APIL ANG DUHA KA BOL-ANON NGA MGA OBISPO WALA MAHIUYON SA PAG REJECT KANG GINA LOPEZ ISIP UNTA SECRETARY SA DEPT. OF ENVIRONMENT & NATURAL RESOURCES (DENR)

*GISAWAY PAG-AYO ANG KAPOLISAN KABAHIN SA PAG PIHIGPIHIG SA PAG DAKOP SA SUSPECTS KINSA MIPATAY KANG ATTY. MIA MASCARINAS GREEN KINSA GI AMBUSH SA BRGY. DAO NIADTONG PEBRERO

