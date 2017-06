*TWO WITNESSES INCLUDING A COUSIN ISSUES AFFIDAVITS AND PINPOINTS THAT IT WAS REALLY BOARD MEMBER REY NINO BONIEL WHO KILLED HIS WIFE, MAYOR GISELA BONIEL; WHILE SEARCH AND RETRIEVAL OPERATIONS IN CEBU WATERS IN SEARCH FOR THE BODY OF MAYOR BONIEL APPEARS DIM

*BOHOLANOS LEAD BY BISHOP ABET UY AND BISHOP PATRICK PARCON LEAD MOURN THE DEATH OF BISHOP LEO TUMULAK WHO DIED LAST SATURDAY AT CARDINAL SANTOS HOSPITAL DUE TO PANCREATIC CANCER AT THE AGE OP 72. NO WORD YET WHETHER HIS BODY WILL BE BROUGHT TO BOHOL

*MILITARY DENIES REPORTS OF ANOTHER SIGHTINGS OF ABU SAYYAFS IN BOHOL

*SUGDAN KARONG ADLAWA ANG NIGHT MARKET UG FOOD FESTIVAL SA SANDUGO DIHA SOD SA CPG SPORTS COMPLEX

*SUGDAN KARONG ADLAWA ANG MATAG ADLAW NGA PANAW PAINGON UG BALIK SA MACTAN AIRPORT SA ABYON SA DON JUAN SAMTANG ANG PHIL AIRLINES MAGSUGOD SA ILANG DIRECT FLIGHT GIKAN SOUTH KOREA KARONG BIERNES

*DAR TEAM GI HARASS DIDTO SA USA KA YUTA NGA GI CLAIM SA MGA SAKOP SA HUMABOL

