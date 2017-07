*MOST TOWNS IN BOHOL ARE EXPECTED TO GET POWER TODAY AS NGCP ASSURES POWER WILL BE RESTORED ANYTIME TODAY, WITH TEMPORARY BY-PASS CONNECTION FROM CEBU VIA LEYTE TO ORMOC AND UBAY IN ORDER TO RESTORE ELECTRICITY WITHIN THE DAY, AND NOT DEPEND ON THE DIESEL PLANT IN DAMPAS

*A BOHOLANO WAS ELECTED SATURDAY AS NEW PRESIDENT OF THE CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHIL. (CBCP) IN THE PERSON OF ARCHBISHOP ROMULO VALLES FROM MARIBOJOC TOWN

*REP. ARIS AUMENTADO SEES THE NEED TO TAP OTHER SOURCES OF POWER IN ORDER TO SAVE BOHOL FROM BLACKOUTS

*DEPT. OF ENERGY SEC. ALFONSO CUSI MIPASALIG NGA PADALHAN UG POWER BARGE ANG BOHOL ARON MA STABILIZE ANG POWER SUPPLY DINHI

*CABINET SEC. TULOY EVASCO UG GOV. EDGAR CHATTO MIAWHAG SA MGA BOL-ANON SA AMERIKA UG CANADA SA PAGDALA UG MGA INVESTMENTS DINHI SA BOHOL ATOL SA CONBUSAC BIENNIAL CONVENTION SA TORONTO, CANADA KAGAHAPONG ADLAWA

*DR. ANITA CAL JACKSON NAPILI ISIP BAGONG PRESIDENTE SA CONFEDERATION OF BOHOLANOS IN AMERICA AND CANADA O CONBUSAC

