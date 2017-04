*PHILIPPINE ARMY 302ND BRIGADE SPOKESPERSON, CAPTAIN JOJO MASCARIÑAS, CLARIFIES THAT THEY NEED TO CONTINUE GROUND OPERATIONS TO TRACK DOWN THE LAST THREE ABU SAYYAF STRAGGLERS, CONTRARY TO WHAT AFP SPOKESPERSON, BRIG. GEN. RESTITUTO PADILLA THEORIZED THAT ONE OF THE THREE REMAINING ABU SAYYAF STRAGGLERS COULD HAVE DIED ALREADY

*CASES OF THEFT AND ROBBERY CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN TAGBILARAN CITY, ALTHOUGH CRIME SOLUTION HAS IMPROVED COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

*PROVINCIAL TOURISM COUNCIL CLARIFIES THAT BOHOL IS STILL PEACEFUL AND FREE FROM ABU SAYYAF THREAT, DESPITE THE TWO ENCOUNTERS BETWEEN ABU SAYYAF MEMBERS AND GOVERNMENT TROOPS THAT DISPLACED THOUSANDS OF FAMILIES

………………..

*GIPAHIBAW SA NGCP NGA MASINATI ANG PAGKAPAWNG SA KURYENTE UGMANG ADLAWA SA PIPILA KA DAPIT SA BOHOL

*ILUSAD SA DEPARTMENT OF TOURISM ANG “FILM IT IN A MINUTE” ALANG SA MGA TURISTA SA BOHOL

Link back to: Live Radio Recorded Broadcast Hot Topics