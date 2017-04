TODAYS TOP NEWS SATURDAY APRIL 22, 2017: *PROVINCIAL BOARD MEMBER RICKY MASAMAYOR WHOSE FATHER HAD TALKED WITH THREE LEADERS OF MORO SEPARATIST GROUPS ASSURES THE MILF AND MNLF WILL NOT AID IN THE ATTEMPT OF ABU SAYYAF TO RESCUE COMRADES LEFT IN BOHOL *PNP CHIEF RONALD DELA ROSA SAYS ABU SAYYAF IN BOHOL STRUGGLE TO FLEE AMID THE P1-MILLION BOUNTY POSTED BY DUTERTE *TAGBILARAN CITY PREPARES FOR NATIONWIDE IMPLEMENTATION OF SMOKING BAN ....................... *GIDAYEG SA SANGGUNIANG PANLALAWIGAN ANG MGA SUNDALO UG ANG PULIS NGA NAPATAY SA ENGKWENTRO SA INABANGA