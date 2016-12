*TRIPPING IN ORMOC-MAASIN LINE CAUSES ALMOST ONE-HOUR BLACKOUT IN BOHOL LAST NIGHT

*AGRICULTURE PROGRAMS UNDER DUTERTE ADMINISTRATION GEARED TOWARDS ADDRESSING POVERTY INCIDENCE AND PERFORMANCE OF AGRICULTURE REGIONAL DIRECTORS IS ASSESSED BASED ON IMPACT OF AGRICULTURE PROJECTS ON THE POOR POPULACE, ACCORDING TO DA-7 REGIONAL DIRECTOR ANGEL ENRIQUEZ

*CONGRESSMAN ARTHUR YAP THANKS NATIONAL GOVERNMENT FOR THE P111-MILLION AGRICULTURE ALLOCATION FOR FARMING PROJECTS IN ALL THE TOWNS OF THIRD DISTRICT, THE BIGGEST ALLOCATION THAT THE DISTRICT GOT

*MIPALABANG ANG SANGGUNIANG PANLALAWIGAN OG RESOLUTION NGA NAGHANGYO SA DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NGA MAGBUTANG OG CONSULAR OFFICE DINHI SA BOHOL

*GIPAHIBAWO NI DR. MUTYA KISMET MACUNO, ANG BAG-ONG HEPE SA GOVERNOR CELESTINO GALLARES MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, NGA WA NAY BAYAD ANG PAGPA-SCREENING OG DUGO SA GALLARES HOSPITAL

